[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Yu Chun Denies Allegations of Coercing His Ex-fiancee into Using Drugs
Park Yu Chun of K-pop boy group JYJ clarified that he has no relation to his ex-fiancée's drug case.

On April 10 at 6PM KST, Park Yu Chun held a press conference at the Press Center, Seoul.
황하나 마약 연루설 박유천 긴급 기자회견Park Yu Chun was being identified as the 'celebrity A' related to the drug investigations about his ex-fiancée Hwang Hana.

During the press conference, Park Yu Chun said, "I've never administered drugs. I was afraid to be mistaken as the one related to the case. I've never got drugs or ordered her to get drugs."
황하나 마약 권유 연예인Hwang Hana stated in a recent court questioning that she was coerced by 'celebrity A' to administer illicit drugs.

She reportedly said during questioning, "'A' forcefully injected drugs into my body while I was asleep."

It was later announced that police are considering summoning 'A' for questioning after finding enough evidence about the celebrity.

(SBS Star)
