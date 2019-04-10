[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Yu Chun Denies Allegations of Coercing His Ex-fiancee into Using Drugs

Park Yu Chun of K-pop boy group JYJ clarified that he has no relation to his ex-fiancée's drug case.On April 10 at 6PM KST, Park Yu Chun held a press conference at the Press Center, Seoul.Park Yu Chun was being identified as the 'celebrity A' related to the drug investigations about his ex-fiancée Hwang Hana.During the press conference, Park Yu Chun said, "I've never administered drugs. I was afraid to be mistaken as the one related to the case. I've never got drugs or ordered her to get drugs."Hwang Hana stated in a recent court questioning that she was coerced by 'celebrity A' to administer illicit drugs.She reportedly said during questioning, "'A' forcefully injected drugs into my body while I was asleep."It was later announced that police are considering summoning 'A' for questioning after finding enough evidence about the celebrity.(SBS Star)