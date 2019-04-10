[SBS Star] 7 Male K-pop Stars Who Went from Chubby to Skinny

As most K-pop stars are skinny, many people assume that they just naturally do not gain weight easily.While some were and are still skinny, a lot of others in fact were quite chubby at least once in their lives.It is not as difficult as you may think to find those K-pop stars who were chubby even right after their debut.Sometimes, K-pop stars put on quite a bit of weight after debut as well.Here are seven skinny K-pop stars, who have become skinny after going on an extreme diet.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, Mnet, 'mh_nuunaa' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' 'pledisnuest' 'weareoneexo' 'offclASTRO' 'OfficialYGWINNER' Facebook, 'park-jihoon' Official Website)(SBS Star)