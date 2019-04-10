SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 7 Male K-pop Stars Who Went from Chubby to Skinny
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 7 Male K-pop Stars Who Went from Chubby to Skinny

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.10 18:21 수정 2019.04.10 18:33 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 7 Male K-pop Stars Who Went from Chubby to Skinny
As most K-pop stars are skinny, many people assume that they just naturally do not gain weight easily.

While some were and are still skinny, a lot of others in fact were quite chubby at least once in their lives.

It is not as difficult as you may think to find those K-pop stars who were chubby even right after their debut.

Sometimes, K-pop stars put on quite a bit of weight after debut as well.

Here are seven skinny K-pop stars, who have become skinny after going on an extreme diet.

1. JIMIN of BTS
JIMIN2. Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO
Cha Eun-woo3. XIUMIN of EXO
XIUMIN4. Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel5. Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hoon6. Hwang Min Hyun of NU'EST
Hwang Min Hyun7. MINO of WINNER
MINO(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, Mnet, 'mh_nuunaa' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' 'pledisnuest' 'weareoneexo' 'offclASTRO' 'OfficialYGWINNER' Facebook, 'park-jihoon' Official Website)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호