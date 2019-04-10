[SBS Star] People Wonder If Lee Kwang Soo & Yu Jae Seok Are Secretly Dating

Korean actor Lee Kwang Soo and entertainer Yu Jae Seok were seen cautiously trying to hold their hands.Recently, a fan of SBS' television show 'Running Man' found a funny part in one of the past episodes.It was the part where Lee Kwang Soo and Yu Jae Seok looked like a couple who were secretly dating each other.At that time, Lee Kwang Soo and Yu Jae Seok were standing very close together.Not too long after, they both started to move their fingers about as if they wanted to reach out to one another.While doing so, they just carried on what they were doing without glancing at their hands, which appeared to have met in the end.For that moment, Lee Kwang Soo and Yu Jae Seok looked like a secret celebrity couple trying to show their affection towards one another without getting caught by others at a public event.After watching this particular part of the episode, a lot of people commented, "I can't stop laughing! Are they secretly dating or what?", "I seriously would like to know what was really going on then. Why are they both moving their fingers like that?", "This is hilarious! It made my day.", and so on.Meanwhile, Lee Kwang Soo and Yu Jae Seok have been leading 'Running Man' since 2010.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)