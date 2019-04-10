[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK Members Reveal the Artists They Wish for a Collaboration

The members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed the artists they wish to do a collaboration together.Recently, BLACKPINK sat down for an interview with 'Beats 1', answering questions about their favorite things about visiting the U.S., their dream musical abilities, and more.During the interview, the members of BLACKPINK listed some of their biggest musical inspirations.ROSÉ picked Lany's 'Malibu Nights', JISOO named Rihanna, LISA chose Joji's 'Ballads 1' album and Dua Lipa, and JENNIE picked Dua Lipa's 'New Rules'.For future collaborations, the members eagerly spoke on their dream artists to collaborate with.While LISA, JISOO, and JENNIE picked Tyga, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish, ROSÉ said, "I covered Halsey's song once at a concert in Japan. She has commented on a few of my Instagram posts and that shocked me. Maybe one day we could get together, and that would be a dream come true."Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently dominating both domestic and global music charts with its comeback title track 'Kill This Love'.(Credit= 'Beats 1' YouTube)(SBS Star)