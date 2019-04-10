[SBS Star] Everybody Goes "Whoa!" When Henry Starts Moving Different Facial Muscles

K-pop artist/actor Henry randomly showed off his unique skills during the recent shooting of 'Idol Room'.On April 9, JTBC's talk show 'Idol Room' aired an episode featuring Henry and duo Bolbbalgan4.While on the topic of their appearance, Henry said with a smile, "I believe I'm the best looking person out of all the ugly people out there."A few moments later, Henry suddenly claimed that he is able to control his facial muscles well, and said that he will show them something special.Then, Henry began moving his ears up and down speedily without touching them.The hosts―Jung Hyung Don and Defconn, and Bolbbalgan4's jaw already dropped in astonishment, but Henry did not stop there.Henry turned his eyebrows into a wave in the ocean.In addition to that, Henry made two small hearts as well as big hearts with his nostrils.Although it was totally unexpected, they gave a round of applause to Henry when he was done.Meanwhile, Henry recently welcomed his 11th debut anniversary.(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Idol Room)(SBS Star)