SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Everybody Goes "Whoa!" When Henry Starts Moving Different Facial Muscles
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Everybody Goes "Whoa!" When Henry Starts Moving Different Facial Muscles

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.10 16:38 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Everybody Goes "Whoa!" When Henry Starts Moving Different Facial Muscles
K-pop artist/actor Henry randomly showed off his unique skills during the recent shooting of 'Idol Room'.

On April 9, JTBC's talk show 'Idol Room' aired an episode featuring Henry and duo Bolbbalgan4.

While on the topic of their appearance, Henry said with a smile, "I believe I'm the best looking person out of all the ugly people out there."

A few moments later, Henry suddenly claimed that he is able to control his facial muscles well, and said that he will show them something special.HenryThen, Henry began moving his ears up and down speedily without touching them.

The hosts―Jung Hyung Don and Defconn, and Bolbbalgan4's jaw already dropped in astonishment, but Henry did not stop there.HenryHenry turned his eyebrows into a wave in the ocean.

In addition to that, Henry made two small hearts as well as big hearts with his nostrils.

Although it was totally unexpected, they gave a round of applause to Henry when he was done.HenryHenryHenryMeanwhile, Henry recently welcomed his 11th debut anniversary.

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: Henry Celebrates His 11th Debut Anniversary & Sends Fans a Heartfelt Message

(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Idol Room) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호