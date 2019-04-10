[SBS Star] Highlight & BTOB Members to Get Their University Degrees Cancelled

The Ministry of Education has ultimately decided to cancel the degrees and credits given out by Dongshin University to K-pop boy group members.According to reports on April 10, Ministry of Education confirmed that the undergraduate degrees of Highlight's Lee Gikwang, Yoon Du Jun, Yong Jun Hyung (former), BTOB's Seo Eunkwang, and singer Jang Hyun Seung will be cancelled.The ministry have also decided to cancel BTOB Yook Sungjae's credits as he has not yet graduated from the university.Earlier this year, it was revealed that the above celebrities were possibly given preferential treatment regarding their academic courses.As a result, the ministry declared that their degrees must be cancelled, but Dongshin University submitted a formal appeal in an attempt to protect their degrees.A representative from the ministry stated, "Those who are currently serving in the military must retake the cancelled courses after their discharge, if they wish to reclaim their degrees."Currently, Dongshin University has said they will do their best to resolve the situation, in order to "prevent our students and graduates from receiving further damage."(Credit= 'dongshinu' Facebook, Around Us Entertainment, CUBE Entertainment)(SBS Star)