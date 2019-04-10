[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Members Spotted Practicing Their English with RM

It was revealed that the members of K-pop boy group BTS practiced answering questions in English with its leader RM before they attended the GRAMMYs.On April 9, a new episode of BTS' original series 'BTS episode' was unveiled online.This episode showed the day of BTS when they attended the '61st Annual GRAMMY Awards' (GRAMMYs).Before the event began, the members got their make-up and hair done at their hotel room.At the same time, all of them took their time to memorize their answers in English to some questions that might be thrown to them later.They repeated the same answer in English over and over again to make sure that they did not make any mistakes.Several minutes later, they asked each other some questions and answered them around RM, so that he could help them make improvements if necessary.RM was still getting ready, but he carefully listened to them, corrected their grammar, and advised them.For instance, when JIN mistakenly said, "I can't choice it.", RM commented, "Actually, you should say 'choose'. But I think it'll sound kind of cute if you use 'choice' instead. You should just stick to using 'choice'."After when everybody was prepared to head out the hotel, all seven members of BTS sat down and went over their speech as an award presenter for the best R&B album category together.This part of the video made countless ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) smile, because it almost looked like RM was a passionate school teacher and the other members were students who were striving to do their best in class.Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up to return with a new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' on April 12.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)