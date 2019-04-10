SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Agency Explains Why AOA Hye Jeong ♥ Ryu Ui-hyun Decided to Admit Their Relationship
[SBS Star] Agency Explains Why AOA Hye Jeong ♥ Ryu Ui-hyun Decided to Admit Their Relationship

작성 2019.04.10 14:12
The management agency of actor Ryu Ui-hyun revealed why they decided to confirm his relationship with Hye Jeong of K-pop girl group AOA.

On April 9, SBS 'Han Bam' covered the relationship of K-pop girl group AOA's member Hye Jeong and actor Ryu Ui-hyun.
Han BamWhile it is not easy for other celebrities to make their relationship public, the two decided to admit their dating rumors right away.
Han BamHye Jeong and Ryu Ui-hyun, who co-starred in a web drama series 'Is Lovesickness Refundable?' (literal translation), overcame an age difference of six years as well.
Han BamIn regard to this, a source from Ryu Ui-hyun's management agency told 'Han Bam', "We believed it is better to reveal it honestly rather than lying."

The agency continued, "They started seeing each other since the beginning of this year. It'll be nice if people show support to this young couple."
Han BamMeanwhile, Hye Jeong was recently confirmed to join KBS' new drama 'Perfume', and Ryu Ui-hyun will also appear in the second season of popular web drama series 'A-TEEN'.
 

(Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star)   
