[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon Impresses the Public with His Manners!
[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon Impresses the Public with His Manners!

K-pop artist Park Ji Hoon is so quick on his feet and amazing at taking care of others that now he is turning everyone into his fans.

Recently, a thread titled, 'Park Ji Hoon who is paying attention to something else during filming' garnered a tremendous attention online.

In the post, there were many pictures and clips of Park Ji Hoon who was helping other cast and the staff members of a show during the shoot.
Park Ji HoonPark Ji HoonPark Ji Hoon kindly organized the cables for the staff members who were busy doing other things, and put aside other cast member's shoes to prevent him from tripping over.Park Ji HoonPark Ji HoonDuring Wanna One's concert, he once even squatted on the floor, picked up the water bottle, and mopped up the spilled water.
Park Ji HoonAlso, Park Ji Hoon politely asked the old man sitting next to him if he wants to drink a bottle of water before drinking it himself.
Park Ji HoonTo protect his fellow member's privacy, Park Ji Hoon hastily covered the floor when his underwear accidentally dropped on the floor.
Park Ji HoonBut what his fans loved the most was when he nonchalantly tossed his blanket to Kang Daniel after finding out the fact that he did not have one.

After seeing this post, his fans commented, "The last one is definitely my favorite.", "I knew he was handsome but had no idea he was this sweet. I just can't.", "He really is quick on his feet.", and so on.

Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon released his first solo album 'O'CLOCK' on March 26.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, Maroo Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
