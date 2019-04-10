SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN's Innovative Way of Typing on His Phone Catches the Eye of Many
작성 2019.04.10 11:48
A lot of fans are intrigued by BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO's way of typing on his phone.

On April 3, BAEKHYUN held a live broadcast session for fans.

During the live broadcast, BAEKHYUN showed himself spending some time on his bed with comfortable clothes.

BAEKHYUN simply listened to music, sang songs, and used his phone without saying anything.BAEKHYUNEverything seemed ordinary; until fans noticed something unusual about the way BAEKHYUN's fingers moved when he was typing on his phone.

Instead of using both thumbs, BAEKHYUN used his thumb and his index finger on the other.

Of course, not everyone only uses their thumbs when they type, but many fans found it very interesting.

He was also fast, and typing on his phone in his way as if it was a piece of cake. BAEKHYUNWhile watching this live broadcast, some fans said they tried typing on their phone the way BAEKHYUN did.

They said, "It feels so uncomfortable, and it is difficult to type quickly that way."―quite the opposite of how BAEKHYUN looked.BAEKHYUNMeanwhile, EXO's reality show 'Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2' aired its final episode on March 29.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'weareoneEXO' Facebook, Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
