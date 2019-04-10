SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TXT TAEHYUN Wows Nathan Sykes with 'Over And Over Again' Cover
SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TXT TAEHYUN Wows Nathan Sykes with 'Over And Over Again' Cover

작성 2019.04.10
TAEHYUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) and English singer Nathan Sykes had some cute interaction online.

On April 9, TAEHYUN shared a video of him singing Nathan Sykes' hit-song 'Over And Over Again'.
 
Along with the video, TAEHYUN added hashtags, '#TAEHYUN', '#Trainee', and '#Memory', hinting that the song was recorded back in his trainee days.

Shortly after the video was shared, Nathan Sykes shared the post and wrote, "This is amazing! Thanks Taehyun! If you want to come and sing this live with me at some point you'd be more than welcome."
TAEHYUNTo this, TAEHYUN replied, "Thank you so much for listening. I'd love to sing with you when I get a chance."
TAEHYUNFans are already looking forward to the two up-and-coming singers' possible collaboration, commenting, "Make it happen, please!", "Two of my favorites. This is just too good to be true.", "This is a wow moment right here.", and more.

Meanwhile, TXT made a successful debut by becoming the fastest K-pop group to land on Billboard 200, and the group will soon be holding its showcase tour in the United States.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'NathanSykes' 'TXT_members' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
