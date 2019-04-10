SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Hyung Sik Talks About His Upcoming Military Enlistment
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Hyung Sik Talks About His Upcoming Military Enlistment

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.10 11:04 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Hyung Sik Talks About His Upcoming Military Enlistment
Singer/actor Park Hyung Sik talked about his upcoming military enlistment during his recent interview.

On April 9 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', Park Hyung Sik and actress Moon So Ri sat down for an interview to promote their film 'Jurors' (literal title).
SBS Han BamAs it was recently announced that Park Hyung Sik will be enlisting in the military within next few months, Park Hyung Sik shared a few words about it.
SBS Han BamPark Hyung Sik said, "I didn't know this, but life in the military suit me pretty well."

He continued, "Since I have to go eventually, I wanted to apply to the division I received praise in," referring to the Capital Defense Command for the filming of MBC's 'Real Men'.
SBS Han BamThen Park Hyung Sik left a sweet message for fans, "I'll be healthy and do well in the army. Please don't worry about me. Thank you for all your supports."
SBS Han BamMeanwhile, Park Hyung Sik had applied to the Capital Defense Command's military police department.

He will enlist in June if he is accepted, and in May as an active-duty if he is not accepted.
 

(Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호