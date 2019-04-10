[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Hyung Sik Talks About His Upcoming Military Enlistment

Singer/actor Park Hyung Sik talked about his upcoming military enlistment during his recent interview.On April 9 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', Park Hyung Sik and actress Moon So Ri sat down for an interview to promote their film 'Jurors' (literal title).As it was recently announced that Park Hyung Sik will be enlisting in the military within next few months, Park Hyung Sik shared a few words about it.Park Hyung Sik said, "I didn't know this, but life in the military suit me pretty well."He continued, "Since I have to go eventually, I wanted to apply to the division I received praise in," referring to the Capital Defense Command for the filming of MBC's 'Real Men'.Then Park Hyung Sik left a sweet message for fans, "I'll be healthy and do well in the army. Please don't worry about me. Thank you for all your supports."Meanwhile, Park Hyung Sik had applied to the Capital Defense Command's military police department.He will enlist in June if he is accepted, and in May as an active-duty if he is not accepted.(Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)