[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee TAEMIN Mesmerizes Everyone with His Graceful Dance Moves
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee TAEMIN Mesmerizes Everyone with His Graceful Dance Moves

K-pop boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN has always demonstrated his talent for dancing; even before he started training at SM Entertainment.

Previously, it was revealed that TAEMIN was the first person to make it through SM Entertainment's weekly audition in two years.
 

After making debut, TAEMIN continued to make efforts to improve his dancing skills.

Along the way, it seems he found the kind of moves that suit him the most.

These days when TAEMIN dances, he makes himself look like a beautiful swan.
 

TAEMIN also seemed to have discovered ways to make him stand out on stage.

Even at times when he is alone, he completely draws the attention of the audience to him that his performances never feel empty.

His dance is powerful, yet it manages to stay aesthetically pleasing.
TAEMINMeanwhile, TAEMIN will be heading to Japan for his first-ever arena concert tour, which is scheduled to kick off in June 8.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment, 'realstory718' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
