[SBS Star] EXO XIUMIN Pens a Letter to Fans Ahead of Military Enlistment

It seems like EXO-Ls (EXO's fan club) already knew about XIUMIN's upcoming military enlistment thanks to his considerate gesture.On April 9, SM Entertainment announced that XIUMIN will be enlisting in the military on May 7.Before the announcement was revealed by reports, XIUMIN first wrote a letter to notify his fans beforehand about his military enlistment.His letter reads as follows:Hello EXO-L, this is XIUMIN!Flowers have been blooming beautifully these days. Have you gone out to see them?Flowers are blooming, the weather is getting warmer, and yesterday was EXO's seventh debut anniversary!I'm grateful to everyone and everything as it seems like EXO was born at a very good time. Congratulations again to our members!Actually, I am writing this today as there is something important I want to share with all of you first.Military duty! I'm going to the army on May 7!I plan to create a time for us to meet so that I can say, "I'll come back healthy" directly to you all.We have EXO-CBX concert soon, and I will return after completing it successfully. Please wait just a little longer.Then let us all work hard on getting through today, too!Upon reading his letter, fans commented, "Thank you for telling us before reports came out. Please, please come back safely.", "We love you so much. We'll always be here supporting and waiting for you.", and more.(Credit= 'e_xiu_o' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)