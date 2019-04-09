[SBS Star] Fans Go Crazy Over BTS JUNGKOOK's New Puppy-like Hairstyle

Fans are going crazy over JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS' new hairdo.Recently, JUNGKOOK was spotted at the airport and at the BTS world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Bangkok, Thailand with his new hairstyle.As a member of the world's most famous boy group as well as a style icon, JUNGKOOK changes up his hair color from time to time.But this time, he not only changed his hair color, but got his hair permed for the first time in nearly three years.The last time JUNGKOOK got a perm was during BTS' 'Young Forever' promotions back in 2016.Fans flooded various online communities with compliments, commenting, "Is he an angel? Like seriously?", "Kookie the puppy. Awww, so cute.", "This is just perfect.", and more.Meanwhile, BTS is set to make its much-anticipated comeback on April 12 with 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA'.(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)