[SBS Star] VIDEO: Henry Celebrates His 11th Debut Anniversary & Sends Fans a Heartfelt Message

K-pop artist/actor Henry moved his fans with a warm message on his 11th debut anniversary.On April 8, Henry uploaded a special video on his social media account together with a caption, "11 years. Thank you everyone!"The video was of Henry sincerely delivering his words to fans.Henry looked at the camera and said, "Hey, everyone! Today is a special day for me, because it's been 11 years since I made debut."Henry went on, "I have received tons of congratulatory messages from you, and I feel truly blessed and grateful. I'll keep working hard and doing my best."Lastly, he added, "I hope to see you on my 20th and 30th debut anniversaries. I love you all and thank you so much."Henry debuted as K-pop boy group Super Junior-M in April 2008, then departed the group last year.Meanwhile, Henry's upcoming Hollywood film 'A Dog's Journey' is expected to be unveiled soon.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'henryl89' Instagram)(SBS Star)