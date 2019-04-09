SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Henry Celebrates His 11th Debut Anniversary & Sends Fans a Heartfelt Message
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Henry Celebrates His 11th Debut Anniversary & Sends Fans a Heartfelt Message

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.09 17:54 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Henry Celebrates His 11th Debut Anniversary & Sends Fans a Heartfelt Message
K-pop artist/actor Henry moved his fans with a warm message on his 11th debut anniversary.

On April 8, Henry uploaded a special video on his social media account together with a caption, "11 years. Thank you everyone!"HenryThe video was of Henry sincerely delivering his words to fans.

Henry looked at the camera and said, "Hey, everyone! Today is a special day for me, because it's been 11 years since I made debut."HenryHenry went on, "I have received tons of congratulatory messages from you, and I feel truly blessed and grateful. I'll keep working hard and doing my best."

Lastly, he added, "I hope to see you on my 20th and 30th debut anniversaries. I love you all and thank you so much."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

11 years... thank you everyone!! ？？？？？？

Henry Lau ？？？ 헨리(@henryl89)님의 공유 게시물님,


Henry debuted as K-pop boy group Super Junior-M in April 2008, then departed the group last year.

Meanwhile, Henry's upcoming Hollywood film 'A Dog's Journey' is expected to be unveiled soon.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'henryl89' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호