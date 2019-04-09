[SBS Star] EXO XIUMIN to Enlist in the Military Next Month

XIUMIN of K-pop boy group EXO will be enlisting in the military next month.On April 9, EXO's management agency announced XIUMIN's upcoming military enlistment as an active-duty.SM Entertainment stated, "XIUMIN will be enlisting in the military as an active-duty soldier on May 7, and he will serve his mandatory military duty diligently."The agency added, "As he wishes to enlist quietly, we will not announce the exact time and location of his enlistment. There won't be any official farewell event."Meanwhile, XIUMIN is scheduled to meet his fans in Japan with fellow EXO members CHEN and BAEKHYUN through 'EXO-CBX MAGICAL CIRCUS 2019 -Special Edition-' on April 16 to 17 at Saitama Super Arena, and April 27 to 29 at Kobe World Hall.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)