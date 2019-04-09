SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Shares His Feelings Ahead of Making Big Screen Debut
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Shares His Feelings Ahead of Making Big Screen Debut

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.09 16:10 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Shares His Feelings Ahead of Making Big Screen Debut
Korean actor Park Hyung Sik said he is getting mixed emotions ahead of making big screen debut.

On April 8, a press conference for an upcoming movie 'Jurors' (literal translation) was held at CGV Apgujeong, Seoul.Park Hyung SikA lot of the attention went to Park Hyung Sik at the press conference, because the movie is going to be his first-ever one.

Regarding this, the host Park Kyung-rim asked, "You are about to making big screen debut. This press conference must feel different to the ones you've attended in the past. Tell us how you feel now."Park Hyung SikPark Hyung Sik laughed, then responded, "Yes, I'm nervous and excited at the same time. I was so nervous that I couldn't sleep properly last night."

He continued, "I'm just grateful that more experienced senior actors/actresses are here with me today. Actually, they were all such a big help throughout the shooting. I learned a lot from them."Park Hyung Sik'Jurors' is based on Korea's first national public trial that was held in 2008.

The story is about eight ordinary citizens who become part of the trial's jury and their journey of uncovering the truth behind the case.

Park Hyung Sik will be playing the role of 'Kwon Nam-woo', who unexpectedly gets chosen as the last juror on a very important day for his business.

Meanwhile, 'Jurors' is scheduled to premiere on May 16.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호