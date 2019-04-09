[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Shares His Feelings Ahead of Making Big Screen Debut

Korean actor Park Hyung Sik said he is getting mixed emotions ahead of making big screen debut.On April 8, a press conference for an upcoming movie 'Jurors' (literal translation) was held at CGV Apgujeong, Seoul.A lot of the attention went to Park Hyung Sik at the press conference, because the movie is going to be his first-ever one.Regarding this, the host Park Kyung-rim asked, "You are about to making big screen debut. This press conference must feel different to the ones you've attended in the past. Tell us how you feel now."Park Hyung Sik laughed, then responded, "Yes, I'm nervous and excited at the same time. I was so nervous that I couldn't sleep properly last night."He continued, "I'm just grateful that more experienced senior actors/actresses are here with me today. Actually, they were all such a big help throughout the shooting. I learned a lot from them."'Jurors' is based on Korea's first national public trial that was held in 2008.The story is about eight ordinary citizens who become part of the trial's jury and their journey of uncovering the truth behind the case.Park Hyung Sik will be playing the role of 'Kwon Nam-woo', who unexpectedly gets chosen as the last juror on a very important day for his business.Meanwhile, 'Jurors' is scheduled to premiere on May 16.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)