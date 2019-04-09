[SBS Star] BTS 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' Track List: What Do They Even Mean?

K-pop boy group BTS revealed the track list for its upcoming release 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA', drumming up anticipation towards the group's comeback.The new album includes seven tracks in total―starting with 'Intro : Persona', RM's solo track that was first unveiled a week ago.The track is followed by the title track 'Boy With Luv', with American singer Halsey being featured on.'Mikrokosmos' means "microcosmos" written in Greek, then it moves onto 'Make It Right', and 'HOME'.The album continues with 'Jamais Vu', a psychological term that is an opposite to 'Deja Vu'; experiencing unfamiliarity to a certain situation that is actually very familiar to oneself.Lastly, the album features 'Dionysus', the name of the god of grape-harvest, wine, and theatre in ancient Greek myth.As BTS is well-known for its unique narratives whilst showcasing new music and stage concept, not only its fans but also the public are keeping their eyes on the group's next journey.Meanwhile, 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' is due out on April 12 at 6PM KST.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)