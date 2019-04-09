SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' Track List: What Do They Even Mean?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' Track List: What Do They Even Mean?

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.09 15:06 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA Track List: What Do They Even Mean?
K-pop boy group BTS revealed the track list for its upcoming release 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA', drumming up anticipation towards the group's comeback.
BTSThe new album includes seven tracks in total―starting with 'Intro : Persona', RM's solo track that was first unveiled a week ago.

The track is followed by the title track 'Boy With Luv', with American singer Halsey being featured on.
BTS'Mikrokosmos' means "microcosmos" written in Greek, then it moves onto 'Make It Right', and 'HOME'.

The album continues with 'Jamais Vu', a psychological term that is an opposite to 'Deja Vu'; experiencing unfamiliarity to a certain situation that is actually very familiar to oneself.

Lastly, the album features 'Dionysus', the name of the god of grape-harvest, wine, and theatre in ancient Greek myth.
BTSAs BTS is well-known for its unique narratives whilst showcasing new music and stage concept, not only its fans but also the public are keeping their eyes on the group's next journey.
BTSMeanwhile, 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' is due out on April 12 at 6PM KST.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호