[SBS Star] Yim Siwan Volunteered to Have Taught Math to Students When He Was in the Military

A round of applause is given to Korean actor Yim Siwan for his benevolent nature.On April 8, various media outlets reported that Yim Siwan had donated all his monthly salary from the military to Hyochon Elementary School in Yangju, Gyeonggi-do.In response to this report, his management agency Plum Actors commented, "Yim Siwan had talked about wanting to use his military salary meaningfully. So, he decided to donate it to Hyochon Elementary School in hopes to improve the overall conditions of the school."The agency continued, "We don't know the exact amount of money that Yim Siwan donated, but as far as we know, he donated some of his own money on top of his military salary."Shortly after, it was also revealed that Yim Siwan had volunteered to teach math at the school and lead some fun activities for the students as well.As the school was close to his military base, Yim Siwan regularly visited the school whenever he had time.From July 2017 until March 2019, Yim Siwan served his mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'plumactors' Facebook)(SBS Star)