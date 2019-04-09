[SBS Star] Actor Joo Jin Mo & His Non-celebrity Girlfriend Announce Marriage

Actor Joo Jin Mo is tying the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend.According to reports on April 9, Joo Jin Mo will be getting married to his girlfriend, doctor Min Hye-yeon, in June.Joo Jin Mo's management agency Huayi Brothers confirmed, "It is true that Joo Jin Mo is getting married to his girlfriend Min Hye-yeon this coming June. The wedding will be held privately without revealing more specific details including the date and location."Back in January, Joo Jin Mo first admitted to his relationship with Min Hye-yeon, a physician who made appearance on various TV programs.Meanwhile, Joo Jin Mo currently stars in SBS drama 'Big Issue' as the male lead.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)