[SBS Star] Ong Seong Wu Tears up at His Fan Meeting While Watching a Video of Wanna One

190406 싱가폴 팬미팅

영상보고 울컥했던 순간과 지금의 이야기#옹성우 pic.twitter.com/KKXVLY0Lmo — Not Enough / 낫이너프 / 나프 (@noh_950825) 2019년 4월 6일

Ong Seong Wu burst into tears while watching a clip of Wanna One, his previous group which was shown at his fan meeting.On April 6, Ong Seong Wu held his first solo overseas fan meeting 'ONG SEONG WU 1st Fan meeting Tour 'Eternity'' in Singapore.At the end of his fan meeting, a video that started with a line "Do you remember this?" popped up on a screen.The video was consists of the scenes from Wanna One's last concert 'Therefore' which was held back in January.Ong Seong Wu looked quite startled at first but smiled shortly after, then kept trying not to shed tears.Judging by his facial expressions, it seems like the video reminded him of an every single moment he spent with Wanna One members.After watching the video with his fans, Ong Seong Wu said, "When I saw us repeating the word 'Wannable' three times, I almost burst into tears."Ong Seong Wu continued, "It moved me because I didn't know when I was going to be able to say that name again, but now, you guys are standing in front of me. Now I can call you guys again. For that, I'm so relieved and grateful."He added, "I'll always come to see you wherever you are, and I'll always try to sing, dance, and act. I'll explore every possible path that I can go. Thank you so much and love you."After seeing this clip of him, his fans commented, "We love you too!", "Wish they can get back together. Just for once.", "This made me cry.", and many more.Meanwhile, Ong Seong Wu successfully wrapped up his Asia fan meeting on April 6.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'noh_950825' 'GODJIN1102' Twitter)(SBS Star)