[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Expresses Love for His 6-month-old Daughter
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Expresses Love for His 6-month-old Daughter

작성 2019.04.09 11:32 조회수
Korean entertainer Yu Jae Seok demonstrated love for his daughter Yu Na-eun, who was born only about six months ago.

On April 8 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Yun Jung-soo and Nam Chang-hee's Mr. Radio', the hosts called Yu Jae Seok.

Yu Jae Seok answered their call by saying, "I'm usually busy filming 'Running Man' on Mondays, but I actually have a day off today. You guys called me on the perfect day!"Yun Jung-soo and Nam Chang-heeWhile the hosts and Yu Jae Seok were excitedly talking about this particular radio show, one listener sent the radio show a question to Yu Jae Seok.

The question was, "Can you tell us what your favorite smell is, Yu Jae Seok?"Yu Jae SeokWhen Yu Jae Seok heard the question, he laughed and commented, "Wow, that is totally out of nowhere. I would've never imagined anyone asking me that question."

After taking a few moments to think, Yu Jae Seok gave his answer, "I currently like the smell of my baby girl the most. It's the smell that I can smell when I hug her in my arms."Yu Jae SeokBack in July 2008, Yu Jae Seok tied the knot with announcer Na Kyung-eun.

Their first child Yu Ji-ho was born in May 2010, then Yu Na-eun last October.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
