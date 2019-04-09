SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Roy Kim Secretly Returned to Korea to Avoid Reporters
[SBS Star] Roy Kim Secretly Returned to Korea to Avoid Reporters

Singer Roy Kim revealed to have returned to Korea in secret this morning.

According to reports on April 9, Roy Kim arrived at Incheon International Airport early this morning at around 4:30AM KST.
Roy KimHe was originally planned to leave the United States and arrive in Korea in the afternoon, but it is presumed that he made a stop in New York in order to avoid reporters.

Back on March 12, Jung Joon Young's arrival in Korea had created a chaotic scene at the airport; so it seems that Roy Kim was trying to avoid a similar situation.
로이킴Meanwhile, Roy Kim is facing police investigations on charges of spreading illegal content via Jung Joon Young's controversial group chatroom.

(Credit= Stone Music Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
