[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK Unveils 'Kill This Love' Dance Practice Video

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has just dropped its dance practice video for 'Kill This Love'.On April 9 at 9AM KST, BLACKPINK finally unveiled is full choreography video for the latest title track 'Kill This Love' filmed in a dance studio.The epic choreography was created by professional choreographer Kyle Hanagami, the mastermind behind BLACKPINK's previous hits 'BOOMBAYAH' and 'PLAYING WITH FIRE'.In the newly-released dance practice video, the four members of BLACKPINK dressed up in matching casual outfits in black and flaunted their jaw-dropping dancing skills.The intense choreography perfectly aligns with the song's charismatic, military-themed melody which makes the viewers to watch the three-minute-long video over and over again.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' music video has become the music video with the highest number of views on YouTube within 24 hours; beating previous record set by Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next'.You can watch the full dance practice video below.(Credit= 'BLACKPINK' YouTube)(SBS Star)