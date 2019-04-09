SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TXT to Take Its Debut Showcase to the United States
[SBS Star] TXT to Take Its Debut Showcase to the United States

K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) is planning to take its debut showcase to the United States. 

On April 9, TXT's management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced the dates for TXT's debut showcase titled 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER SHOWCASE: STAR in US' in the United States. 

Following a showcase in New York City on May 9 (local time), TXT will be visiting Chicago, Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles until May 24.TXTTXT entered the world of K-pop with an album 'The Dream Chapter: STAR' on March 4.
 
'The Dream Chapter: STAR' not only topped iTunes chart in 44 different countries, but it also reached No. 140 on Billboard 200.

By holding a debut showcase in the United States only a few months after its official debut, it certainly confirms that TXT is a globally-rising group.TXTTXTMeanwhile, tickets for all six showcases are scheduled to go on sale online on April 19 at 4PM KST.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
