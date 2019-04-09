[SBS Star] TXT to Take Its Debut Showcase to the United States

K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) is planning to take its debut showcase to the United States.On April 9, TXT's management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced the dates for TXT's debut showcase titled 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER SHOWCASE: STAR in US' in the United States.Following a showcase in New York City on May 9 (local time), TXT will be visiting Chicago, Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles until May 24.TXT entered the world of K-pop with an album 'The Dream Chapter: STAR' on March 4.'The Dream Chapter: STAR' not only topped iTunes chart in 44 different countries, but it also reached No. 140 on Billboard 200.By holding a debut showcase in the United States only a few months after its official debut, it certainly confirms that TXT is a globally-rising group.Meanwhile, tickets for all six showcases are scheduled to go on sale online on April 19 at 4PM KST.(Lee Narin, Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)