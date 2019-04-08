[SBS Star] VIDEO: Stray Kids BANG CHAN's Luxurious Home in Sydney Unveils

BANG CHAN of K-pop boy group Stray Kids' luxurious home in his hometown Sydney, Australia was unveiled.On March 27 episode of Mnet's reality show 'Finding SKZ', Stray Kids was seen filming in Sydney.Since Stray Kids was filming in BANG CHAN's hometown, he asked his parents if it was okay to invite his fellow members over to his house.BANG CHAN's parents excitedly answered, "Of course you can! We'll prepare a lot of good food for them."When the members of Stray Kids arrived at BANG CHAN's house, his parents warmly welcomed them.Immediately after they stepped inside the house, they gasped at its size and fanciness.They asked for a tour, and BANG CHAN's mother took them upstairs.There were many rooms there, including BANG CHAN's large bedroom, a room just for displaying Stray Kids' merchandise and trophies that the BANG family had won, and so on.Meanwhile, Stray Kids returned with a new mini album 'Clé 1 : MIROH' on March 25.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'M2' YouTube, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)