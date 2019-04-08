SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lai Kuanlin·Park Ji Hoon·Park Woo Jin Once Rode a Scooter for 3 Hours Just for Some Barbecue
작성 2019.04.08 17:28
Disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Lai Kuanlin said that him and his two fellow members Park Ji Hoon and Park Woo Jin rode a scooter for three hours just to eat some Korean barbecue in the past.

On April 6, Lai Kuanlin's first solo fan meeting 'Good Feeling' took place at Olympic Hall, Seoul.Lai KuanlinDuring the fan meeting, Lai Kuanlin shared a funny story that happened when he was promoting as Wanna One.

Lai Kuanlin excitedly said, "One night some time ago, Park Ji Hoon, Park Woo Jin, and I decided to have some late-night snack together. Park Ji Hoon suggested we ride a scooter to the restaurant, so we agreed."

He continued, "There were only two scooters, so Park Woo Jin and I shared a big one, and Park Ji Hoon used a small one entirely by himself."Lai KuanlinThen, Lai Kuanlin said, "The problem was, we weren't going to a nearby restaurant. It took us three hours to get there! Three hours! On the way, I really wanted to give up and asked Park Ji Hoon and Park Woo Jin if we could just get a cab, but they refused."

He laughingly wrapped up the story by saying, "So by the time we got to the restaurant, I had zero energy. I couldn't even lift my phone up. I almost cried while eating barbecue. I have never known meat could taste that great. It tasted absolutely amazing."Lai KuanlinMeanwhile, Lai Kuanlin is planned to continue take 'Good Feeling' to China, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong from April 13.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook, CUBE Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
