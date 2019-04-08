[SBS Star] BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' MV Smashes World Record for Most Views Within 24hrs

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has just broken the world record for the most YouTube views a music video has received within the first 24 hours.According to YouTube on April 8, BLACKPINK's latest music video 'Kill This Love' achieved 56.6 million views within the first day.The record last belong to American singer Ariana Grande, whose music video for 'Thank U, Next' reached 55.4 million views in 24 hours.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' music video also currently sits at the #6 spot with 36.2 million views within a day.You can watch 'Kill This Love' music video below.(Credit= 'BLACKPINK' YouTube)(SBS Star)