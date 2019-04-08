[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik to Enlist in the Military Within Next Few Months

An idol-turned-actor Park Hyung Sik may soon be enlisting in the military.According to reports on April 6, Park Hyung Sik had applied to serve in the military police department of the Capital Defense Command.If he is accepted, his military enlistment date will be June 10.In response to the reports, Park Hyung Sik's management agency United Artists Agency confirmed, "Park Hyung Sik will be going in for his second-round interview on April 9. If he is accepted to the position, he will enlist in the military on June 10."The agency continued, "If he is not accepted, Park Hyung Sik is planning on enlisting in active-duty at the end of May."Meanwhile, Park Hyung Sik is currently busy taking part in promotional activities for his upcoming movie 'The Jurors', which is scheduled to hit theaters on May 16.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, Online Community, 'phs1116' Instagram)(SBS Star)