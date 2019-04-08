SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bom Shed Tears at a Recent Fan Signing Event
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bom Shed Tears at a Recent Fan Signing Event

Park Bom, formerly of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1, shed tears as she read one fan's heart-warming message at a recent fan signing event.

On March 31, Park Bom held a fan signing event for the first time in five years since she took a break from all activities after her drug scandal.

▶ [SBS Star] 2NE1 Park Bom's Drug Case ResurfacesPark BomAs it had been long since Park Bom met her fans up-close, she seemed a little emotional from the beginning of the event.

Not long after the event had started, Park Bom was seen crying.

It was because one fan had prepared something very special for her.Park BomThis fan sat in front of Park Bom when it was her turn to get her album signed, then unexpectedly held up a sketchbook in front of her. 

The fan flipped the pages of sketchbook one by one; each filled with touching words.

As soon as Park Bom read her message, she covered her face, looking like she was trying hard to stop herself from crying.Park BomIn the end though, she burst into tears and grabbed some tissues to wipe off the tears.

Park Bom thanked the fan with tearful eyes and could not stop herself from crying for a while even after the fan had gone back to her seat.
 

Meanwhile, Park Bom released her new solo album 'Spring' on March 13.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'supershinstudio' YouTube)  

(SBS Star)   
