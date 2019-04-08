[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Shows Support to Yeo Jin Goo with Snack Trucks

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS showed support to his friend actor Yeo Jin Goo and his upcoming drama.On April 8, Yeo Jin Goo took his social media account to share photos of the snack trucks sent by JUNGKOOK to his drama filming set.JUNGKOOK left sweet messages on the banners, "From JK (Jung Kook) to JG (Jin Goo). Coffee shop/pizza restaurant opens next door to 'Hotel del Luna'."On the stickers for the beverages, JUNGKOOK wrote, "I will cheer on 'Hotel del Luna'. From Jin Goo's friend JUNGKOOK."Both born in 1997, Yeo Jin Goo previously mentioned his close friendship with JUNGKOOK during his recent interview.Meanwhile, Yeo Jin Goo's new drama 'Hotel del Luna' is slated to be aired in the latter half of this year.(Credit= 'yeojin9oo' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)