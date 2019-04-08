SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Shows Support to Yeo Jin Goo with Snack Trucks
작성 2019.04.08 15:04
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS showed support to his friend actor Yeo Jin Goo and his upcoming drama.

On April 8, Yeo Jin Goo took his social media account to share photos of the snack trucks sent by JUNGKOOK to his drama filming set.
JUNGKOOK, Yeo Jin GooJUNGKOOK, Yeo Jin GooJUNGKOOK left sweet messages on the banners, "From JK (Jung Kook) to JG (Jin Goo). Coffee shop/pizza restaurant opens next door to 'Hotel del Luna'."
JUNGKOOK, Yeo Jin GooOn the stickers for the beverages, JUNGKOOK wrote, "I will cheer on 'Hotel del Luna'. From Jin Goo's friend JUNGKOOK."

Both born in 1997, Yeo Jin Goo previously mentioned his close friendship with JUNGKOOK during his recent interview.

▶ [SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo Talks About His Friendship with JUNGKOOK & Park Bo Gum
JUNGKOOK, Yeo Jin GooMeanwhile, Yeo Jin Goo's new drama 'Hotel del Luna' is slated to be aired in the latter half of this year.

(Credit= 'yeojin9oo' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)
