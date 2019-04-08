[SBS Star] Suzy to Officially Join Management Soop

K-pop artist/actress Suzy has officially signed an exclusive contract with Management Soop.On April 8, Management Soop announced that Suzy is joining the agency.The agency stated, "We will support Suzy who has immense global popularity through her various projects. We are going to actively help her choose projects that can maximize her strengths and attractiveness."The agency added, "We will support Suzy's activity both inside and outside Korea, as well as her promotions as a solo singer."Management Soop mainly houses high-profile actors and actresses including Gong Yoo, Kong Hyo-jin, Jeon Do-yeon, Seo Hyun-jin, and more.Meanwhile, Suzy's previous management agency JYP Entertainment has recently announced her departure from the agency.Suzy is scheduled to make her small screen comeback with SBS' upcoming drama 'VAGABOND' soon.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)