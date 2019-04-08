[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Says He Wants This Girl Group to Visit Him in the Military

MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee expressed his wish for girl group Red Velvet to come and see him in the military.On April 5 episode of KBS' television show 'Entertainment Weekly', MINHO's recent interview was unveiled.During the interview, MINHO shared how he felt to be joining the Marine Corps to begin his mandatory national duty on April 15.MINHO said, "I'm not young and beginning my military service much later than most other people."He continued, "Despite all that, I decided to join the Marine Corps because I thought I was healthy and fit enough to go through their harsh training."Then, MINHO was asked if there were any girl groups who he wished would come and visit him in the military.MINHO answered, "Red Velvet. It is an amazing group. If the five members came and visited me, I would be so happy. It would be an honor."With a laugh, MINHO looked towards the camera and said, "I've actually never asked them for a favor before, but... Red Velvet, could you please come and visit me?"Meanwhile, MINHO's upcoming film 'Jangsa-ri 9.15' (working title) is scheduled to hit theaters this year.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'shinee' 'RedVelvet' Facebook, KBC Entertainment Weekly)(SBS Star)