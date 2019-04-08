[SBS Star] BAEKHYUN Reveals the Name That was Given to Him Before Birth

BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO shared an interesting story behind his name.Recently, BAEKHYUN held a game live broadcast to interact with his fans while playing a computer game.During the live broadcast, one fan asked if BAEKHYUN know the meaning behind his name.BAEKHYUN answered, "Originally, the name I had before I was born was 'Baekho', not 'Baekhyun'."He explained, "My older brother's name is 'Baekbeom', and 'ho' means a tiger while 'beom' means a leopard. It was supposed to be a match between me and my brother."BAEKHYUN went on, "That name was supposed to carry the meaning of becoming the best tiger around. If that's the case, then my life would be much tougher."He also explained that his current name 'Baekhyun' carries the meaning of living wisely and prudently.(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)