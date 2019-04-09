SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN Reveals His Rank of the Game He Plays
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN Reveals His Rank of the Game He Plays

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.09 15:13 수정 2019.04.09 15:14 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN Reveals His Rank of the Game He Plays
K-pop boy group EXO's member BAEKHYUN surprised the public with his jaw-dropping game skills.

Recently, an online post titled, 'BAEKHYUN's PUBG rank which he revealed himself' caught the eyes of many.
BAEKHYUNIn the post, there was a screenshot of BAEKHYUN's phone which showed his rank of the game called 'PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG)'.
BAEKHYUNAccording to the picture, BAEKHYUN marked #3,607 on 'PUBG' player rankings and belonged in the top 0.1615 percent.

Such news completely blew his fans out of the water since they had no idea he was this good at playing online games even though they were already aware of the fact that he has a huge passion for game.
BAEKHYUNBAEKHYUNOver the past few years, BAEKHYUN has constantly expressed his love for online games by holding a live broadcast while playing games and participating in 'SM Super Celeb League'―a game contest which SM Entertainment held back in 2018.
BAEKHYUNBack in August 2018 during EXO-CBX's fan meeting 'EXO-CBX Fan Event [Summer Vacation with EXO-CBX]', BAEKHYUN revealed that he even got an offer from a recruiter to join a professional e-sports team while playing the game.

Upon seeing this post, his fans commented, "Is there anything that he cannot do?", "His rank is truly something else.", "Thank you for making your debut as a member of EXO even though you could've been a great professional gamer.", and many more.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'EXO' V LIVE, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호