[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN Reveals His Rank of the Game He Plays

K-pop boy group EXO's member BAEKHYUN surprised the public with his jaw-dropping game skills.Recently, an online post titled, 'BAEKHYUN's PUBG rank which he revealed himself' caught the eyes of many.In the post, there was a screenshot of BAEKHYUN's phone which showed his rank of the game called 'PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG)'.According to the picture, BAEKHYUN marked #3,607 on 'PUBG' player rankings and belonged in the top 0.1615 percent.Such news completely blew his fans out of the water since they had no idea he was this good at playing online games even though they were already aware of the fact that he has a huge passion for game.Over the past few years, BAEKHYUN has constantly expressed his love for online games by holding a live broadcast while playing games and participating in 'SM Super Celeb League'―a game contest which SM Entertainment held back in 2018.Back in August 2018 during EXO-CBX's fan meeting 'EXO-CBX Fan Event [Summer Vacation with EXO-CBX]', BAEKHYUN revealed that he even got an offer from a recruiter to join a professional e-sports team while playing the game.Upon seeing this post, his fans commented, "Is there anything that he cannot do?", "His rank is truly something else.", "Thank you for making your debut as a member of EXO even though you could've been a great professional gamer.", and many more.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'EXO' V LIVE, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook)(SBS Star)