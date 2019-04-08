[SBS Star] "I Became You, and You Became Me" Gary Celebrates His Second Wedding Anniversary

Korean hip-hop artist Gary celebrated his second wedding anniversary with a sweet photo and message on social media.On April 6, Gary updated his social media with a new photo.The photo was of a heart shape made with his hand and his wife's hand.They had romantically taken the photo under fully-bloomed cherry blossoms at night.Along with this photo, Gary wrote, "I became you, and you became me. Happy second wedding anniversary."Ever since Gary's post was uploaded, fans have been flooding his social media with comments congratulating his family.Gary gained international fame with his appearance in SBS' popular variety show 'Running Man', which he had joined in 2010.However, in October 2016, he made an expected announcement to depart the show.After that, Gary got married and had a son without publicizing the news.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'kanggary_yangban' Instagram, SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)