[SBS Star] AOA Hye Jeong & Actor Ryu Ui-hyun Are Reportedly Dating

K-pop girl group AOA's member Hye Jeong and her drama co-star actor Ryu Ui-hyun are reportedly dating.On April 8, Newsen reported that Hye Jeong and Ryu Ui-hyun have been dating for five months.Hye Jeong and Ryu Ui Hyun co-starred in a web drama series 'Is Lovesickness Refundable?' (literal translation), which was released earlier this year.A source revealed, "The two have been freely enjoying dates at restaurants in Gangnam-gu and a shopping complex in Hanam, Gyeonggi-do where Ryu resides."The source continued, "They've introduced themselves as lovers to their close acquaintances. They meet up openly."In response, both Hye Jeong and Ryu Ui-hyun's management agencies stated, "We will respond after checking with Hye Jeong and Ryu Ui-hyun."Meanwhile, Hye Jeong was recently confirmed to join KBS' new drama 'Perfume', and Ryu Ui-hyun will also appear in the second season of popular web drama series 'A-TEEN'.(Credit= WOW TV, 'ui_hstagram' 'dongdong810' Instagram)(SBS Star)