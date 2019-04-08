SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] AOA Hye Jeong & Actor Ryu Ui-hyun Are Reportedly Dating
작성 2019.04.08 10:53
K-pop girl group AOA's member Hye Jeong and her drama co-star actor Ryu Ui-hyun are reportedly dating.

On April 8, Newsen reported that Hye Jeong and Ryu Ui-hyun have been dating for five months.
Hye Jeong, Ryu Ui-hyunHye Jeong and Ryu Ui Hyun co-starred in a web drama series 'Is Lovesickness Refundable?' (literal translation), which was released earlier this year.
Hye Jeong, Ryu Ui-hyunA source revealed, "The two have been freely enjoying dates at restaurants in Gangnam-gu and a shopping complex in Hanam, Gyeonggi-do where Ryu resides."

The source continued, "They've introduced themselves as lovers to their close acquaintances. They meet up openly."
Hye Jeong, Ryu Ui-hyunIn response, both Hye Jeong and Ryu Ui-hyun's management agencies stated, "We will respond after checking with Hye Jeong and Ryu Ui-hyun."

Meanwhile, Hye Jeong was recently confirmed to join KBS' new drama 'Perfume', and Ryu Ui-hyun will also appear in the second season of popular web drama series 'A-TEEN'.

(Credit= WOW TV, 'ui_hstagram' 'dongdong810' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
