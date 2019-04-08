[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Quietly Donates Money to Give Support to Students in His Hometown

It was just discovered that K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN had secretly made donation to the Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education.Recently, one of the school teachers in Busan shared a notice that she had received from the Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education.The notice stated that JIMIN had donated 100 million won (approximately 88,000 dollars) back in February.It said that JIMIN's donation will be distributed to over 10 schools in Busan, and will be used to cover school meal service costs for students from low-income families, costs for different school activities, and more.One of the schools that was included was JIMIN's alma mater Busan High School of Arts, where a total of 30 million won (approximately 26,000 dollars) was going to be directed to.After this spread online, fans commented, "Oh wow. So, JIMIN donated his money without exposing it to the media? He's a true angel!", "JIMIN is once again making the world more beautiful.", "I'm so proud to be his fan. I will never stop loving you, Chim Chim!", and so on.Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for a comeback with a new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' on April 12.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)