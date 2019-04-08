[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Drops 'Boy With Luv' Teaser Featuring Halsey

K-pop boy group BTS joined forces with American singer Halsey for its comeback title track 'Boy With Luv'.On April 8 at around midnight KST, BTS surprised fans with a new teaser for the group's upcoming release.The teaser shows Halsey and the seven members of BTS crossing paths in front of a theater with a neon sign that reads 'Persona' on the building.The video also features BTS members standing in front of a glittering 'Love' sign.Meanwhile, BTS' upcoming album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' will be released worldwide on April 12 at 6PM KST.You can watch the full teaser for 'Boy With Luv' below.(Credit= 'ibighit' YouTube)(SBS Star)