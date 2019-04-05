SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Helps Single Mothers by Donating a Significant Amount of Money to Them
Korean entertainer Yu Jae Seok stepped forward to help mothers raising their children all by themselves. 

Recently, one online community user revealed that Yu Jae Seok made financial donation to welfare facilities for single mothers.

This user wrote, "I make regular donations to 'Aeranwon' although it's not much. 'Aeranwon' is an organization that specifically help single mothers. The other day, I received their monthly booklet which had names of donors listed at the back."Yu Jae SeokShe continued, "My husband noticed that there was Yu Jae Seok's name on it. It said that Yu Jae Seok recently donated in total of 50 million won (approximately 44,000 dollars) to five different welfare facilities for single mothers."

She added, "I thought it was an amazing thing for him to do. This fully explained the reason why he has such a good reputation in the entertainment industry."

Later on, this information was posted on the website of 'Aeranwon', confirming her words. Yu Jae SeokYu Jae Seok has been consistently making generous donation to help those in need.

Previously, he financially helped the victims of Sewol Ferry Disaster (2014), Typhoon Chaba (2016), Yeosu Fish Market Fire (2017), and more.Yu Jae SeokMeanwhile, Yu Jae Seok appears in SBS' television show 'Running Man' every week.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
