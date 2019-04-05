[SBS Star] Highlight Yoon Du Jun to Receive Early Promotion in the Military

Yoon Du Jun of K-pop boy group Highlight received an early promotion in the military for his outstanding conduct.On April 5, Highlight's management agency Around US Entertainment released an official statement regarding Yoon Du Jun's promotion to corporal for his model behavior.The agency's statement reads as follows:Hello, this is Around US Entertainment.After his enlistment, Yoon Du Jun has shown diligence on fulfilling his duties and set a good example for his fellow soldiers.As a result, he has been promoted to the level of corporal as of April 1, 2019, three months in advance.Yoon Du Jun will do his best with his remaining military service, before returning to his fans in a healthy state.After enlisting in August 24, 2018, Yoon Du Jun is currently serving as an active-duty soldier at the 12th Infantry Division's military police department.(Credit= 'beeeestdjdjdj' Instagram, Around US Entertainment)(SBS Star)