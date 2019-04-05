[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon Says He Feels Empty Without the Members of Wanna One

K-pop artist Park Ji Hoon shared how he feels to be promoting without the members of project group Wanna One.On April 3, Park Ji Hoon held a live broadcast to interact with fans.During the live broadcast, Park Ji Hoon talked about returning to fans as a solo artist after his recent 18-month journey as Wanna One.Park Ji Hoon said, "It's been about a week since my first solo mini album 'O'CLOCK' was released. The past week passed by so quickly due to the hectic schedule."Park Ji Hoon continued, "Before the release, the members of Wanna One gave me their endless support and told me that I would do well. I truly thank them a lot."Then, he added, "Personally, I felt really empty to be promoting by myself without them. But I will try not to make you feel that way. I'm always practicing my dance and making different facial expressions in order to fill the stage during my performances."Meanwhile, Wanna One officially disbanded after the final concert 'Therefore' this January.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'V COOKIE' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)