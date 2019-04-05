[SBS Star] Block B U-KWON Explains Why He Chose to Open up His Relationship

U-KWON of K-pop boy group Block B openly talked about his relationship with model Jeon Sunhye.During his guest appearance on April 4 episode of tvN's talk show 'Life Bar', U-KWON revealed, "I've been in a public relationship for eight years."Back in 2012, U-KWON opened his relationship with Jeon Sunhye.He explained, "At the time, several sasaengs (obsessive fans) already knew about it. My agency also started taking control, so we had to meet in secret. That was so frustrating."He continued, "Right then, however, Seonye of Wonder Girls announced her marriage. I believed that was the right timing to make my relationship public, so I posted our photos along with a letter on my group's fan cafe."U-KWON wrote on the fan cafe, "Whenever I was going through a hard time or about to fall, she was always by my side and supported me to stand up again. We are the source of strength for each other, and are meeting with good intentions."(Credit= Seven Seasons, Online Community, tvN Life Bar)(SBS Star)