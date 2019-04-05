SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Images that Prove Kim Soo Hyun Has No Sense of Direction
2019.04.05
Kim Soo Hyun is one of the most popular actors in Korea with a great talent in acting, flawless appearance, and kind heart.

Kim Soo Hyun almost does not seem like a human being, because he is just too perfect.

However, there is one thing that he is not good at and it is finding his way.Kim Soo HyunIt was recently discovered that Kim Soo Hyun has almost zero sense of direction.

There were countless times in the past when Kim Soo Hyun got lost while entering or exiting somewhere that sometimes his staff had to redirect him.

These images of Kim Soo Hyun below are definitely going to make you laugh!Kim Soo HyunKim Soo HyunKim Soo Hyun(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, KEYEAST)

(SBS Star) 
