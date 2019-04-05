[SBS Star] Images that Prove Kim Soo Hyun Has No Sense of Direction

Kim Soo Hyun is one of the most popular actors in Korea with a great talent in acting, flawless appearance, and kind heart.Kim Soo Hyun almost does not seem like a human being, because he is just too perfect.However, there is one thing that he is not good at and it is finding his way.It was recently discovered that Kim Soo Hyun has almost zero sense of direction.There were countless times in the past when Kim Soo Hyun got lost while entering or exiting somewhere that sometimes his staff had to redirect him.These images of Kim Soo Hyun below are definitely going to make you laugh!(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, KEYEAST)(SBS Star)