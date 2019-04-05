SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Shares a Photo of FTISLAND as 4 Members
Lee Hong Gi of K-pop boy band FTISLAND shared a photo of the four members ahead of their Japanese tour.

On April 4, Lee Hong Gi took his social media and shared, "Fighting. Our 1-month tour starts from today."
FTISLANDThe shared photo was the first group photo of FTISLAND after Choi Jong Hoon's departure from the band.

In the photo, remaining members Lee Hong Gi, Lee Jae Jin, Choi Min Hwan, and Song Seung Hyun are sitting in front of a drum set on stage.
FTISLANDFTISLANDMeanwhile, Choi Jong Hoon has been booked for bribing a police officer during his DUI arrest, and he has also been charged with filming and distributing sex videos that were filmed without consent.

(Credit= 'skullhong12' Instagram, FNC Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
