[SBS Star] Kim Jae Uck Tries to Flutter Park Min Young's Heart with His Gentlemanly Behavior?

Korean actor Kim Jae Uck showed a sweet gesture to actress Park Min Young.On April 3, tvN's upcoming drama 'Her Private Life' released a footage of Kim Jae Uck and Park Min Young being interviewed by another actress Park Jin Joo.In the video, Park Jin Joo spotted Kim Jae Uck and Park Min Young practicing a scene before they began shooting.So, Park Jin Joo decided to go up to them, and asked them questions about working with each other for the very first time.Kim Jae Uck answered, "Min Young is such a lovely person. She is always so lovely whether it is during filming or before/after filming."He continued, "Also, she is someone who I can rely on. It's my first time leading a romantic comedy drama, and I learn a lot from her. I feel grateful to be leading this drama with her."Right after when Kim Jae Uck was finished giving his answer, Park Min Young began to give hers.Park Min Young said, "Jae Uck oppa is very good-looking. Every time I see him, his great looks brighten my mood up."She went on, "In addition to that, he is very considerate. Before I knew him, I assumed that he was going to be hard to approach, but he is actually really friendly."Hearing Park Min Young's compliment, Kim Jae Uck became shy and turned his head around with a smile.As he turned around, Kim Jae Uck noticed the sun blazing down on them.Then, Kim Jae Uck lifted the side of his coat up over Park Min Young to shield her from the sun.Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Her Private Life' is set to air on April 10 at 9:30PM KST.(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Her Private Life)(SBS Star)