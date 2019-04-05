[SBS Star] AB6IX Finally Unveils the 5th Hidden Member: Woong

BRANDNEW MUSIC's upcoming boy group AB6IX has finally revealed its fifth member.On April 5, AB6IX dropped two teaser images of Woong (Jeon Woong), the last member of the group who was in a veil for the whole time.Woong will make his debut next month alongside Park Woo Jin and Lee Dae Hwi of Wanna One, Kim Dong Hyun and Lim Young Min of MXM.According to BRANDNEW MUSIC, Woong was chosen as the final debuting member of AB6IX for his charming vocals, impressive dance skills, as well as his fluency in Japanese.Meanwhile, AB6IX will make its grand debut sometime in May.(Credit= BRANDNEW MUSIC)(SBS Star)