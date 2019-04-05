[SBS Star] NCT TAEYONG Gets Uncomfortable as Obsessive Fans Keep Calling Him During a Live Broadcast

Some obsessive fans of K-pop boy group NCT's leader TAEYONG were seen continuously calling him during a live broadcast.On April 3, TAEYONG held a live broadcast session to spend some quality time with his fans.On this day, TAEYONG began the live broadcast by answering fans' questions while eating sushi and instant noodles.During the live broadcast, TAEYONG used a mobile application to introduce some of his favorite songs.While doing so, TAEYONG received a call from an unknown number and immediately said, "Please don't call me."It seemed like TAEYONG was pretty used to a situation like this, as he reacted and warned the caller as if the sort of thing happened to him all the time.Unfortunately, this was not the last time TAEYONG received a call from an obsessive fan during the live broadcast.About 10 minutes later, another call came in from an unknown number.To this, TAEYONG sighed and drew an X with his hands in the air with annoyance.Then, he said, "I'm going to change my number!"A moment later though, TAEYONG smiled again for fans watching the live broadcast and carried on talking about meeting Japanese fans earlier that day.After watching this live broadcast, fans expressed their anger and pleaded those obsessive fans to stop harassing TAEYONG.They commented, "Stop calling TAEYONG! Respect his privacy!", "If you really love him, then you wouldn't do such things to him!", "This breaks my heart. I feel so bad for TAEYONG. I'm sorry you have to go through that all the time.", and so on.Meanwhile, NCT's sub-unit NCT 127 will be kicking off the North American leg of its concert tour 'NEO CITY : SEOUL - The Origin' on April 24.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'NCT' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)