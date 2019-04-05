[SBS Star] Fans Discover Red Velvet IRENE & BTS V on a Marvel Comic's Cover

Two K-pop idol group members―IRENE of Red Velvet and V of BTS―were spotted on the cover of Marvel's comic book.Recently, the cover of Marvel Comics' superhero comic series 'Runaways' went viral among K-pop fans.The beautiful artwork and spectacular storyline captured many hearts as soon as it was published, but there was something more than that.Among the crowd of people on the cover, a girl and a boy with purple hair seem to resemble IRENE and V.The characters' hairstyle as well as their outfits are the exact same as the two―IRENE during 'Russian Roulette' promotions and V during 'War of Hormone' promotions.Fans have been stunned by the discovery and have been sending their full support to the illustrator of 'Runaways'.They commented, "K-pop idols are literally everywhere.", "I wonder if IRENE and V know about this. So cool!", "My two ultimate biases! I can't believe it.", and more.(Credit= Marvel, Online Community)(SBS Star)