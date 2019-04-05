[SBS Star] Fans Discover Red Velvet IRENE & BTS V on a Marvel Comic's Cover

Two K-pop idol group members―IRENE of Red Velvet and V of BTS―were spotted on the cover of Marvel's comic book.
Recently, the cover of Marvel Comics' superhero comic series 'Runaways' went viral among K-pop fans.
The beautiful artwork and spectacular storyline captured many hearts as soon as it was published, but there was something more than that.
Among the crowd of people on the cover, a girl and a boy with purple hair seem to resemble IRENE and V.
The characters' hairstyle as well as their outfits are the exact same as the two―IRENE during 'Russian Roulette' promotions and V during 'War of Hormone' promotions.
Fans have been stunned by the discovery and have been sending their full support to the illustrator of 'Runaways'.
They commented, "K-pop idols are literally everywhere.", "I wonder if IRENE and V know about this. So cool!", "My two ultimate biases! I can't believe it.", and more.
(Credit= Marvel, Online Community)
(SBS Star)
Recently, the cover of Marvel Comics' superhero comic series 'Runaways' went viral among K-pop fans.
The beautiful artwork and spectacular storyline captured many hearts as soon as it was published, but there was something more than that.
Among the crowd of people on the cover, a girl and a boy with purple hair seem to resemble IRENE and V.
The characters' hairstyle as well as their outfits are the exact same as the two―IRENE during 'Russian Roulette' promotions and V during 'War of Hormone' promotions.
Fans have been stunned by the discovery and have been sending their full support to the illustrator of 'Runaways'.
They commented, "K-pop idols are literally everywhere.", "I wonder if IRENE and V know about this. So cool!", "My two ultimate biases! I can't believe it.", and more.
(Credit= Marvel, Online Community)
(SBS Star)