SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Discover Red Velvet IRENE & BTS V on a Marvel Comic's Cover
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Discover Red Velvet IRENE & BTS V on a Marvel Comic's Cover

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.05 11:39 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Discover Red Velvet IRENE & BTS V on a Marvel Comics Cover
Two K-pop idol group members―IRENE of Red Velvet and V of BTS―were spotted on the cover of Marvel's comic book.

Recently, the cover of Marvel Comics' superhero comic series 'Runaways' went viral among K-pop fans.
Marvel Runaways, IRENE, VThe beautiful artwork and spectacular storyline captured many hearts as soon as it was published, but there was something more than that.
Marvel Runaways, IRENE, VAmong the crowd of people on the cover, a girl and a boy with purple hair seem to resemble IRENE and V.

The characters' hairstyle as well as their outfits are the exact same as the two―IRENE during 'Russian Roulette' promotions and V during 'War of Hormone' promotions.
Marvel Runaways, IRENE, VFans have been stunned by the discovery and have been sending their full support to the illustrator of 'Runaways'.

They commented, "K-pop idols are literally everywhere.", "I wonder if IRENE and V know about this. So cool!", "My two ultimate biases! I can't believe it.", and more.

(Credit= Marvel, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호